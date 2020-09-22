Genevieve Chaulk

1/1
Peacefully, on Friday September 18th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Genevieve, in her 82nd year, wife of the late Clyde Chaulk. Loving mother of Richard (Tania) and Debra (Jamie). Loved grandma of Ryan, Dylan, Kaya and Madeline. Dear sister of Noreen Smith, Eileen Rathwell and Jack Broaders. Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Margaret and by her brothers Raymond, Edward and Kevin. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631 on Friday September 25th from 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Saturday September 26th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Cremation to follow. If desired, you can send flowers to the funeral home or you can make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer Society. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
