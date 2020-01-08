|
|
Suddenly on Monday December 30th, 2019 at his home in Georgetown. George, in his 58th year, loving father of Peter and the late Nicholas and Ryan. George was fondly remembered by the late Annette Hunter. Loved son of Fela Ioannou and the late Peter Ioannou. Dear brother of John (Belinda) and Tom (Doris). Dear uncle of Lauren, Katherine, Stephen, Taylor, Christopher, Alexander and Matthew. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Prophet Elias Church, 1785 Matheson Boulevard, Mississauga on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment St. John's Dixie Cemetery, Mississauga. In memory contributions to Darling Home for Kids would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co