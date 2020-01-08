Home

J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Prophet Elias Church
1785 Matheson Boulevard
Mississauga, ON
View Map
George Ioannou

George Ioannou Obituary
Suddenly on Monday December 30th, 2019 at his home in Georgetown. George, in his 58th year, loving father of Peter and the late Nicholas and Ryan. George was fondly remembered by the late Annette Hunter. Loved son of Fela Ioannou and the late Peter Ioannou. Dear brother of John (Belinda) and Tom (Doris). Dear uncle of Lauren, Katherine, Stephen, Taylor, Christopher, Alexander and Matthew. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Prophet Elias Church, 1785 Matheson Boulevard, Mississauga on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment St. John's Dixie Cemetery, Mississauga. In memory contributions to Darling Home for Kids would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
