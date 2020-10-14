1934 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of George Macenko on October 5th, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Margaret for 62 years. George graduated from the University of Toronto as a Mechanical Engineer and worked for Ford Motor Co. in Oakville for many years. He then worked at Scriveners Engineering and finally Giffels Associates, until his retirement. George travelled the world extensively for business and pleasure. One of George's many accomplishments was getting his private pilots license. George will be greatly missed by many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgetown Hospital would be appreciated. There was a Graveside service held at Springcreek Cemetery, 1390 Clarkson Road, North, Mississauga, on Friday October 9th at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held for George at a later date. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store