George Reid O'Donnell passed away peacefully on the morning of May 12, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1952 in Scotland and grew up in Clydebank. He was a loving husband to Sandra O'Donnell and Father to Stephen O'Donnell who loved him dearly along with Wilma, his sister in Ireland and daughter- in-law Annessa. He often lit up any room with love and laughter leaving family and many of his close friends in good spirits. He was a past president of the Acton Legion and was most memorable for his charismatic and loyal personality. He will be strongly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life in his Honor that will be held at a future date at the Acton Legion. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.



