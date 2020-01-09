Home

Gerald Emerson Clarke

Gerald Emerson Clarke Obituary
Gerry passed away in Kelowna B.C. on December 26, 2019 from liver cancer. He was in his 53rd year. Son of Joyce Clarke and the late Emerson Clarke. Father to Jessica, Cole and Aaron. Grandpa to Landon. Brother to Lee-Anne and Kimberley (predeceased). Will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends. The family is so grateful for the excellent care he received at Kelowna General Hospital. If you wish, donations may be made to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation (www.kghfoundation.com).
