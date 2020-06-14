Gerhard "Gerry" Lang
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Gerhard at the Georgetown Hospital on June 10th, 2020, at the age of 91. Predeceased by his much loved wife Liselotte "Lisa" of 50 years. Loving father of Brian (Patricia) and Christine (Colin). Dearly missed by grandchildren Anna, Trina (Jesse) and Katie (Mark). Proud 'Great' grandfather to Jacob, Benjamin, Nova and Colton. Missed by his brother Ludwig (Inge) and extended family in Germany. Gerhard was the co-owner of G&S TV in Georgetown for more than 30 years. His commitment to service earned him the respect of customers and friends in his community. Gerhard enjoyed gardening and sailing for years at his cottage on Hope Bay. As per his wishes, Gerhard will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, please send expressions of sympathy and memories to www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
