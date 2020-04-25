|
Of Georgetown and formerly of Kincardine, Toronto and England passed away at the Mountainview Residence, Georgetown, Ontario on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in her 98th year. Cherished mother of John (Sonia) Moorhead of Fleischmanns NY. Loving grandmother of Shawn, Tjeerd, Lukas, Curtis and great-grandmother of Marley and Lennan; sister-in-law Ena Moulder of Welwyn Garden City, England and daughter-in-law, Melissa Thibault of Georgetown, Ontario. She will be greatly missed by her many brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Predeceased by husband, Walter, and sons Bruce and Michael Moorhead, parents Albert and Margaret Moulder and brother, Jack Moulder. Gladys will be remembered for her deep loyalty, care and commitment to her family and friends and her wanderlust for life, as evident from her travels throughout her life that took her throughout the world. Well into her mid-80's, she went swimming with the Dolphins in Jamaica to exploring the penguins in Antarctica. Cremation has taken place with funeral services to honour Gladys's life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, Kincardine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Kincardine Hospital Foundation or CAShh (Cancer Assistance Services), Georgetown, Ontario would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 25, 2020