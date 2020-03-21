|
RAMSAY, Gwyneth Joan It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother Gwyneth Joan Ramsay (nee Blackwell) on March 14, 2020 at Fairmont Home in Kingston Ontario at the age of 86. Formerly of Peterborough and Georgetown Ontario. Gwyneth is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Peter Richard Ramsay, and will be dearly missed by her children Elizabeth, Anne, Janet and Peter, her son-in-law George and daughter-in-law Jennifer as well as by her beautiful grandchildren, Rebecca (Ryan), Megan (James), Dana, Jessie, Griffin, William, Brianna, Juliana and Georgia and great grandchildren, Evelyn, Adelie, Ellie and Thea. Sister to Elizabeth, Jessie and Walter and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Gwyneth was a loving mother and grandmother who was always there for her children. Family meant everything to her. She will be missed for her warm and engaging smile and quick-witted humour. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff for the amazing care and attention during her stay at Fairmont Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Gwyneth's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Kingston or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 21, 2020