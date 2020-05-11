The Lord called Haddy Smedema to his eternal home on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020. Haddy was predeceased by Johanna, his beloved wife of 61 years. He was the dear father of Janet (Bert), Elizabeth, Peter (Angela) and Julia. Loving and much loved Opa to Joe (Shauna), Becky (Rick), Susanne (Brad), Tom (Helena), Lauren and Jillian, and to his great-grandchildren Gwynn, Jordyn, Violet, Madison, Ronan, Ellie, Greyson, Brinley and Emily. He will also be missed and remembered by his nieces and nephews and friends. Born in Geleen, Limburg on July 9th, 1933, Haddy emigrated from the Netherlands to Canada on his own at age 18. He had a life-long passion for the game of soccer... from player, to coach and referee. He passed on his love of the game to his children and grandchildren. He was a past president of the Georgetown Minor Soccer Association, received the Ontario Soccer Association's Man of the Year Award in 1982, and was inducted into the Halton Hills Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. A private gravesite service will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2020. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Dr. James Ying and to Dr. George Wu, as well as to Dr. Chawla and the nurses at Georgetown Hospital whose care and compassion will always be remembered by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Georgetown Hospital or to Covenant House would be appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



