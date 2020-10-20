1/1
Hans Schoffelmeer
1930-12-04 - 2020-10-16
Hans was born an only child in Hilversum, Holland. While working in quality control, Hans met Mieke, the love of his life at a walking club. They were married July 1st, 1953 in Holland and immigrated to Canada one year later, finally settling in Georgetown. The Lord blessed them with 4 children: Sylvia (Larry) Turner, Sharon (Bob) Lohnes, Scott Schoffelmeer (Melanie), Stephanie (James) Mason. During their time in Georgetown they attended Maple Avenue Baptist Church and served whole heartedly in many capacities for over 45 years both in the church and in the community. Hans was a collector of gadgets! If you needed anything, he had it! Hans passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior and is now reunited with his wife of 65 years. He will be dearly missed by his 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren who called him Opa/Opi. A special thank you to Allison and Eva for their love and genuine care during his residency at Allendale Long Term Care Home. A Funeral Service will be held at Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 177 Maple Avenue, Georgetown, Ontario on Saturday October 24th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. As a reminder Covid protocols will be in place. Interment is at Greenwood Cemetery, 100 King Street, Georgetown. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
