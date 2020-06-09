Harold Robson
It is with great sadness, the Robson family wishes to announce the passing of their dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Harold Robson, in his 95th year, at Georgetown Hospital on June 3rd, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife Margaret (Thompson), sons Bob (Wendy) and Paul (Cyndy), grandchildren David (Louise), Steven (Chenai), Nathalie and Pauline and great grandchildren Graydon, Eoin, Jaxon and Xavier. He is the 6th of 7 children most recently predeceased by brother Jack (2001) and sister Nora Gimmer (2016). He is the son of Tom and Elizabeth Robson. His was a life well lived. He emigrated from England to Canada as a child, grew up in Acton and served overseas during WWII with the Fort Garry Horse Tank Regiment. Harold and Margaret spent most of their married life in Hornby and celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary last September. His working life was centered at the Ford Motor Company in Oakville. Competitive games of hockey and baseball were important in his life. He loved camping with the Hungry Hollow Hobos and a good card game, especially bridge and euchre. Quick stepping around the dance floor with the Harmony Club was an all-time favorite enjoyed every week for many years. He took great delight in his family. All small children lifted his heart and brought a ready smile to his face. He will be forever in our hearts. Private family graveside service at Churchill Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Acton Legion or Norval United Church. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
