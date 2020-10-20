It is with great sadness that we share the news of the loss of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She fought a very courageous battle with Alzheimers and severe arthritis. She succumbed to these horrible diseases at 8:00 am on Saturday, October 17th, 2020. She adored her grandchildren and loved nothing better than to entertain them with baking and crafts. Hazel Ann White was born on April 18th, 1940 in Aldershot, England. Her father, Douglas Richard White, had been a casualty of World War II just a couple of months before her birth. Her mother, Helen White, raised Hazel and her older brother, Gerald, as a single mom for the next nineteen years. Hazel met the love of her life at a social singles dance arranged by the church. They were married shortly after that and over the years raised their two daughters, Susan and Colleen. Hazel was employed by the Dufferin School Board as a school secretary at St John Fisher School in Bramalea for 25 years. She loved children so this was a perfect environment for her. She was able to comfort and fix many scrapes and hurt feelings. Hazel is survived by her soulmate of 61 years, John, her daughters Susan MacDonald and Colleen Kerins, her grandchildren Shannon (Chris), Brittany (DJ), JJ (Chelsea), and her great grandchildren Ciara, Ava, and Ethan. She will also be deeply missed by her brothers and sisters, Gerald (Maureen), Anita (Art), Margaret and Tony and also by her many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to the exceptional personnel at Extendicare who went above and beyond with their kind and compassionate care of Hazel for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Upper Credit Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Visitation took place Tuesday, October 20th from 7-9 pm and the funeral was held Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Georgetown, burial service followed. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



