Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully, on Saturday September 5th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Hazel, in her 94th year, wife of the late Fred Pillinger and the late Ed Murphy. Loved sister of William Burgan and the late Gloria. Hazel will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. In memory, contributions to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit, www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store