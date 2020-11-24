1/1
Heather MARCHMENT
Of St. Thomas, passed away at LHSC, Victoria Hospital on Monday, November 16, 2020, in her 76th year. Loving mother of Sarah Boshart (Kevin), Laura Dolby (Ryan), and Seth Homer (Jennifer). Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Arron, Matthew, Jessica, Ethan, Devenn, James, Willow, and Talon. Proud great grandmother of Leah. Loved aunt of Norm Chiasson (Aneeta). Dear sister of the late Sandra Chiasson. Born in St. Boniface, Manitoba, June 18, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Nancy (née Russell) Marchment. Heather was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church, St. Thomas, the St. Thomas Curling Club, and the University Women's Club of St. Thomas. She was a graduate of the University of Guelph. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. Private interment of her cremated remains will be made in Glen Williams Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society will be gratefully acknowledged. Arrangements entrusted to the Sifton Funeral Home, 118 Wellington St., St. Thomas (519-631-1160). Online condolences graciously accepted at www.siftonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Nov. 24, 2020.
