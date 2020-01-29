|
Daughter of the late Wilhelm Grohz and the late Rosina Brideau (Leo Brideau), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital, Halton Hills, Ontario. Helen at the age of 84, devoted wife of the late John Cibic, loving mother of Rosina Cibic (Rusel Clapham) and Vilma (David) Camp. Lovingly called "Nanny", Helen will be missed by her grandchildren Dan (Krista) Cibic, Tom Cibic, Thomas Camp, and Nyssa (Todd) Frost and her great grandchildren Elias, Elena, Ethan, Hailey, and Kaitlyn. Helen is survived by brothers Gilbert (Heather), Ronald (Ann), and Marc (Nickie) Brideau. Surrounded by the beauty of her escarpment home, Helen got lots of enjoyment from feeding the squirrels and birds, and watching deer, rabbits, wild turkeys and other wildlife cross the backyard. Her Viennese heritage shone through in her cooking and baking. She was famous for her apple strudel, Gugelhupf (bundt yeast fruit cake), and Vanillekipferl (almond crescent cookies). She loved listening and dancing to Viennese Waltz music and was an accomplished whistler and yodeler. Nanny loved to relax in her favorite chair petting her cat Tiffany snuggled up beside her. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Helen's life will take place in the spring. To send expressions of sympathy to the family, or to make a donation to the , please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 29, 2020