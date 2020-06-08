Passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Kilean Lodge in Grimsby. Henry McTrash, beloved husband of the late Joan McTrash. Loving father of Lynda (Derek Oshowy), Margaret and Paul. Sadly missed by his granddaughter Katie and great-grandchildren Lexus, Lucy and Jayden. A private family service and interment was held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Milton Evergreen Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 8, 2020.