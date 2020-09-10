Peacefully, on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital, in his 89th year. Steve has rejoined his beloved wife and soulmate, Paula (2013), who were together for 50 years. Loved brother of Madeleine Marks (the late Fred). Dear uncle of Bob, Dean and Lori Marks. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Extendicare Halton Hills and the Georgetown Hospital for their exceptional care. A private family service was held in the chapel on Tuesday September 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am (view by livestream). Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society or the Georgetown Hospital would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store