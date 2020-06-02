Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday May 30th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Inge, in her 89th year, wife of the late Hans-Georg Wolter. Loving mother of Michael (Candi), Jörg (Joanne) and Hans. Loved grandmother of Erin, Keeta, Jessie, Kelci and Rhiannon. Great grandmother of Grace and Nico. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co My dear friends, Please forgive me for leaving the party early, but you will no doubt understand why I had to go when I did. Whilst my passing may bring you tears of sorrow, please do not grieve for me, as now I am free from the pain at last. My Life has been filled with wonderful experiences and many happy times, which I shared with you over the years. In past months, I have experienced such an outpouring of love from you that has filled me with gratitude for having so many wonderful friends. I wished that I could have thanked you all personally, but it would take another lifetime.



