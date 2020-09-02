1/1
Irene Ella May ZILIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Zilio of Cambridge, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at Wellington Hospice, Guelph on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in her 85th year. She is survived by her loving husband; Jim Zilio of Cambridge, son; Dean Zilio and his wife Janet of Newcastle, granddaughters; Michelle (Graeme) Carbert of Ottawa and Becca (Steve) Orban of Newcastle. She will also be remembered by her sisters; Beatrice Oliver of Acton and Isabelle M?Mahon of Richmond, B.C. She will also be missed by her beloved grand dogs; Murphy, Lucy and Bruno. She was predeceased by her brothers; Donald and George Blackstock. In accordance with Irene's wishes cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Wellington Hospice, Alzheimer's Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge. Family and friends are invited to sign Irene's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved