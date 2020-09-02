Irene Zilio of Cambridge, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at Wellington Hospice, Guelph on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in her 85th year. She is survived by her loving husband; Jim Zilio of Cambridge, son; Dean Zilio and his wife Janet of Newcastle, granddaughters; Michelle (Graeme) Carbert of Ottawa and Becca (Steve) Orban of Newcastle. She will also be remembered by her sisters; Beatrice Oliver of Acton and Isabelle M?Mahon of Richmond, B.C. She will also be missed by her beloved grand dogs; Murphy, Lucy and Bruno. She was predeceased by her brothers; Donald and George Blackstock. In accordance with Irene's wishes cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Wellington Hospice, Alzheimer's Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge. Family and friends are invited to sign Irene's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com