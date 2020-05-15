Peacefully, on Tuesday May 12th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Irene, in her 86th year, wife of the late Don Richardson. Loving mother of Ernie (Elaine) and Randy (Lynda). Loved grandmother of Dawn, Mike (Angela) and Dusty. Great-grandmother of Paige and Cameron. A private family graveside was held at Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



