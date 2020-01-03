Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Sanders

Add a Memory
Irene Sanders Obituary
At the Brantford General Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Irene (Bass) Sanders age 92 years, was the beloved wife of the late Bill Sanders (2001). She was the loving mother of Wilma Earley, Nance Martin, and Rose and her husband Randy Clayton. Irene was the proud grandmother of Nicole (Ted), Jeanette (Cody), Billy (Ashley) and Jarrod (Katty) and great-grandmother of Everett, Adalyn, Olivia, Karson and the late Riley. Predeceased by her sister Norah and survived by her step sister Bonnita Bluhm. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, where the family will receive their friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -