|
|
At the Brantford General Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Irene (Bass) Sanders age 92 years, was the beloved wife of the late Bill Sanders (2001). She was the loving mother of Wilma Earley, Nance Martin, and Rose and her husband Randy Clayton. Irene was the proud grandmother of Nicole (Ted), Jeanette (Cody), Billy (Ashley) and Jarrod (Katty) and great-grandmother of Everett, Adalyn, Olivia, Karson and the late Riley. Predeceased by her sister Norah and survived by her step sister Bonnita Bluhm. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, where the family will receive their friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 10 a.m. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com