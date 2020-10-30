Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday October 24th, 2020. Jacob Grootjen at the age of 65. Loving husband of Darlene Pellett. Dear father of Jennie Grootjen. Proud Opa of Aiden Grootjen. Step father of Vince Pellett and Tara Doucett. Dear brother of Ted Grootjen and Ron Grootjen. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews; Tyler, Scott, Kaylee, Jana and Tori. Special thanks to his many friends for their love and support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will follow in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations to C.A.S.H.H. would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co RIDE FREE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store