Jacqueline Hemphill
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Jackie, in her 69th year, dear mother of Scott Hemphill. Loving sister of Jennifer Hember, she will be lovingly remembered by her niece Samantha Dixon and nephew Steve Hember, and by their families. Jackie was a friendly, happy person and was very well liked by her friends, neighbors and colleagues. She will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in Jackie's memory please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
