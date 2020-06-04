Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Jackie, in her 69th year, dear mother of Scott Hemphill. Loving sister of Jennifer Hember, she will be lovingly remembered by her niece Samantha Dixon and nephew Steve Hember, and by their families. Jackie was a friendly, happy person and was very well liked by her friends, neighbors and colleagues. She will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society in Jackie's memory please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 4, 2020.