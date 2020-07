Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully on Saturday July 4th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Loving husband of the late Gerd Arnott (2017). Much loved father of Michael. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown, 905-877-3631. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Acton at a later date. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



