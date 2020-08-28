1/1
James Edward "Ed" Ayliffe
In his 67th year, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24th, 2020 after a courageous battle with heart disease. Ed, beloved husband of Janette Gray, loving father of Alex (Brianne), Elizabeth (Chris), David (Savija), and cherished Papa of Sydney, Denika and Teija. Ed was predeceased by his parents Harold and Joyce Ayliffe, as well as his brother and best friend Dave Ayliffe. Lovingly remembered by sister-in-law Kathy, nieces Sharyn (Beckie), Becca (Colin), great nephew Xander and Janette's siblings Jodi (Lorenzo), Jayne (Cory), Russell (Kasia), their children and grandchildren. Ed was a computer engineer, working at CPI in Georgetown for over 45 years. He was also an accomplished pianist and pilot [flying out of the Brampton Flying Club for many years]. His interests later in life turned to model rail roads and playing board games with Sydney. He will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid the family will be holding a private ceremony. To send expressions of sympathy, share a memory or make a donation to the Sick Kids Foundation in honour of Ed, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
