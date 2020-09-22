Born on Bell Island, NFLD. Passed away peacefully in his 77th year at his home in Georgetown on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Survived by his loving wife Eileen, of 55 years. Beloved father of daughters Aggie Johnson (Jamie), Cindy Dykstra (Paul), Pamela Mowat (Myke), and son James Kavanagh Jr. Adored Poppy to Jayme Lynn, Jenna, Megan, Cassie, Emily and Hailey. Dear brother of Mary McCann (George) of Boston. Jim is also survived by his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly. Predeceased by his parents John and Rita Kavanagh of Bell Island, NFLD, his brothers Bill, Dan, Leo, sister Marie and granddaughter Rayanne Rita. Jim will be forever remembered for his kindness, strength, and most of all his quick witt. A Catholic Funeral Mass was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown, on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



