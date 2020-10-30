Passed away peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on October 25th, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Peter Cargill. Loving mother of Anne Collins (Ed) and Brian Cargill (Maureen). Proud grandmother of Kim Lattimore (John) and Suzanne Collins. Cherished GG to Taylor, Luc, Elyse and Camille Lattimore and Madison, Zoe and Eden Lynch and Sheamus Pierce. Dearest sister to Margaret Ferrier and brother David Marnie (Joan) in Scotland, predeceased by her brother Angus Marnie. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends who remember her as a feisty, spicy lady who was full of fun and energy that could put the rest of us to shame. Formerly, of Georgetown, Ontario she served the community for many years with the VON and the Bennett Centre and attended Norval United Church. We are deeply thankful for the loving care Mum received while living at Amica Peel Village in Brampton during the last 2 ½ years, also the diligent care she received from the staff at Central West SE Health and to the staff at Brampton Civic Hospital as they supported Mum and us during her last days. We cannot express enough thanks to Dr. Rayar and Amanda Maclennan for their continued support especially during this difficult year. Due to our current circumstances, a private service was held at the Jones Funeral Home in Georgetown on October 30th, 2020 to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial donations to SE Health or the Bennett Centre would be sincerely appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



