SEXTON, Janice Evelyn Peacefully at her home in Coe Hill, Ontario on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 in her 63rd year, Janice Evelyn (nee Finnie) the daughter of George and Evelyn Finnie of Georgetown, Ontario. Beloved wife of Eric Sexton, loving mother of Laura Lee and Ryan David Rivers, and step-mother of Laura Sexton, Janice was also the proud grandmother of Isabelle, Abigail and Bannon. Dear sister of Robert (Glenna), James (Judy), Lois Fiddler (Ron), and Don (Julie), Janice will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



