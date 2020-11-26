November 10, 2020 Passed at home peacefully on November 10th, 2020 with family by her side. Loving mother of Steven, Brandon, Peter, and Philip (and spouses). Loving grandmother and great-grandmother, nothing made her happier than being with family. Born in Lundie Scotland August 22, 1929, she immigrated to Canada with her mother as a young woman of 18. Jean started as a "computer" for Dofasco before moving on to A.V Roe working in their Performance Group developing the Avro Arrow. She went on to co-create the family art business that helped bring famed Canadian nature artist Robert Bateman into the cultural zeitgeist. She considered herself blessed to work with her boys every day at Nature's Scene and visit her grandchildren in the daycare she created at the business. Jean (Bunty) will be greatly missed by her twelve grandchildren (their spouses), and ten great-grandchildren. The 2007 Scotland trip where she brought all twenty-one of her family members to her childhood home is a dear part of all their hearts. To join her on the shores of her youth and share who she was. Always loving, always kind, and always pragmatic. A mom to all who knew her. An awesome cook. She spent her life taking care of everyone around her. Those lucky enough to know her felt blessed to have had the chance. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



