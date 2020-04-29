Home

Passed away peacefully at King Nursing Home in Bolton on April 25th, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by Andrew Hoornweg, her husband of 56 years. Mother of Janet, Teresa, Thelma, John and Elizabeth. Predeceased by her son Andrew. Grandma/Oma to 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Jean is survived by her sister Diane. Cremation has taken place. Her family will hold a private celebration of life later this year. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to a . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home, www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 29, 2020
