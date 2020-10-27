It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Narey announce her passing at the age of 100, on October 22nd, 2020, at The Bennett Centre. Jean (Nanny) will be greatly missed by her Grandchildren Michael and Shawna Cook, Matthew Cook, and Ashley Narey, her 10 Great Grandchildren and lovingly remembered by her Sister Betty Mackenzie, and Niece Christine Mackenzie of Scotland. Jean is predeceased by her beloved husband, John, and their 2 children, Patricia Cook and Ian Narey. Jean was an amazing woman who took great pride in serving her country in World War 2, spoke often of her athletic abilities in her younger years, and had an immense love for her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at The Bennett Centre for the wonderful care given to Jean over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 120, 127 Mill Street, Georgetown, Ontario, L7G 2C7, where Jean was a proud member for many years. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



