On Monday February 17th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. J.P., in his 71st, year, beloved husband of Josèe for 34 years. Loving father of J.K., Sacha and Nicole. Loved Yoda of Cashton and Aria. Dear brother of Josee (Brad). J.P. will be sadly missed by all of his friends. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday February 24th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory, contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020