JEAN STAMP


1930 - 2020
STAMP, JEAN February 6th, 1930 to March 25th, 2020 Peacefully in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Art, loving mother of Shirley (late Bob), Susan (Bob) and the late Murray. Dear sister of Josephine, Doreen and the late Dorothy, Beatrice and Albert. Fondly remembered by 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, her pride and joy! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Kidney Foundation or Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CASHH). To send messages of condolence to the family visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 4, 2020
