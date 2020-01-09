Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jennifer Charlton Obituary
In loving memory of Jenny who passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 28th, 2019, in her 36th year. Beloved daughter of Cathy and Keith Charlton. Loved sister of Diane Charlton. Dear niece of Paul (Shirley) Gillett, Don (Julie) Gillett, Bruce (Claire) Gillett and Ruth Dann. Jenny will be fondly remembered by her best friend always, William Newton, her family and friends. Friends and family will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday, January 12th from 2:00-4:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm. A private service will be held for family and friends at a later date. In Jenny's memory, contributions to CAMH: The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (www.camh.ca) or WWF-Canada: World Wide Fund for Nature, also known as World Wildlife Fund (www.wwf.ca) would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
