|
|
Suddenly on Sunday March 29th, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Jerry, in his 75th year, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Beaton). Loving father of Michael (Clair) of Medicine Hat, AB and step father of Carol Bennett of Georgetown and John Smith of Guelph. Proud grandfather to Malachi Grant Waskalik of Georgetown and Lyrica, Riven, Willow and Jak of Medicine Hat, Heidi Bennett-Lewis (Tony Zekl) of Brantford, Joshua Bennett (Bobbi-Jo) of Medicine Hat, Ethan Crabbe and Jaimee Smith of Guelph. Great grandfather to Austin, Ashlyn and Abagail Lewis of Brantford. Survived by his sister Iris Bevan (Wayne) of Mississauga and Aunt Waltraud of Barrie. Predeceased by his parents Ludwig and Erna Waskalik and sister and brother in law Renate and Jerry Stepkoff. Jerry was a longtime employee of Xerox Canada. Due to the current situation surrounding Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Cancer Assistance Services of Halton HIlls or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 31, 2020