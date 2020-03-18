|
|
Milton, Jessie Christena (Wingfield) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jessie Milton, peacefully, in her 93rd year, on March 12th, 2020 at Georgetown Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Milton, loving mother of Catherine (Jeff), Louise, Theresa (Brian), Lucille, Jeanette (Chris) and Patricia (Mark). Cherished grandmother to Nolan, Rachael (Ezekiel), Jesse (Jill), Matthew (Sarah), Witney (Billy), Charlotte, William, Sean, Christopher, Alexander, and Samuel. Great-grandmother, to Isabelle, Logan, Brody, Lila, Sawyer, Solana, Noelle, Holly and Khiara. Sister of the late Mae (the late Don Milton) and the late Gordon Wingfield (Mary Jane). Always full of life and laughter, Jessie touched everyone she met. She gave her love freely to family and friends. Jessie was an active member in the Catholic Women's League and Georgetown Fair Board. She was a voracious reader, an avid baker and mincemeat champion. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Wednesday March 18th, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown South on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions to the . To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 18, 2020