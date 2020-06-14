It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Joachim Paul Dahnert in his 91st year on June 9th, 2020 in Georgetown with his loving wife of 53 years, Lieselotte (Lilo) and loving daughter, Carolyn at his side. Born in Greiz, Germany, he came to Canada in 1953 and founded a flourishing greenhouse business, Dahnert Flowers Limited, which he ran for almost 60 years. He was a gentle, kind-hearted man who loved nature. He will live forever in our hearts. A private family service has been held and cremation has taken place. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Joachim's memory, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



