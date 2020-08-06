It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Joan Edna Bright (nee Poulton) in her 89th year. Beloved wife of George Leonard Bright who passed away in 2008. Mother of Deborah (David and son Matthew) and Andrew. Daughter to the late Edward and Bertha Poulton. Sister to her late brother Edward "Ted" Poulton. Sister-in-law to Irene Poulton. Survived by her two sisters Beryl and Marilyn (Rodney). Aunt to Nancy (Paul), Lisa, Tracey (Harry), Neil (Lisa) and many other family in both Canada (Alex, Lindsay, Mathew, Christopher and Kayla), and Britain (Ann, Pam, Colin, Victoria, Lee, Adam, Claire, Molly, Jake, Charlie, Lily, Kian, Phillip and Adrienne). She will be sorely missed by all that knew her. Due to the pandemic a small private gathering will be held at Jones Funeral Home for close family and friends. In memory contributions to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



