1/
Joan Edna Bright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Joan Edna Bright (nee Poulton) in her 89th year. Beloved wife of George Leonard Bright who passed away in 2008. Mother of Deborah (David and son Matthew) and Andrew. Daughter to the late Edward and Bertha Poulton. Sister to her late brother Edward "Ted" Poulton. Sister-in-law to Irene Poulton. Survived by her two sisters Beryl and Marilyn (Rodney). Aunt to Nancy (Paul), Lisa, Tracey (Harry), Neil (Lisa) and many other family in both Canada (Alex, Lindsay, Mathew, Christopher and Kayla), and Britain (Ann, Pam, Colin, Victoria, Lee, Adam, Claire, Molly, Jake, Charlie, Lily, Kian, Phillip and Adrienne). She will be sorely missed by all that knew her. Due to the pandemic a small private gathering will be held at Jones Funeral Home for close family and friends. In memory contributions to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved