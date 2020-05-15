Joan Marie Kelly
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Caressant Care in Arthur on May 12th, 2020. Joan was happily married to the late Raymond Bruce (2003) in May 1950. The loved mother of Debbie Hilts, the late Patrick (Rick) Kelly (2017) and the late Randy Kelly (2018). Beloved mother in law to Brian Hilts. She was cherished by granddaughters Stacie (Paul), Lisa (Kevin), Claire (Rob), Tammy (Dave), Tracie (James) and by grandsons Scott (Amanda) and Brett. Dear great grandmother to Ryan, Nolan, Kevin, Victoria, Amy, Caden, Dylan (Kyla), Jordan, Taylor (Sam) and Alex, and great great grandmother to Lacey. Joan was a cherished aunt to nieces Bonnie and Colleen McDougall and her late nephews Ken and Jerry McDougall. Loved by daughter in law Chris Kelly and second mama to Debbie Chapman (Smitty). Joan was predeceased by her parents Leo and Mary Payie, and by brothers Bill McDougall and Roddy Payie. Ray and Joan raised their children in Toronto and spent their retirement years in Rice Lake. Joan then resided in Coburg before moving to Arthur Caressant Care. Joan was very active throughout her life, playing baseball, bowling and swimming. She was a devoted participant of aquafit and was a member of the YMCA for over 30 years. Joan was a legendary animal lover and to no surprise to anyone, in lieu of flowers, she would want donations in her memory directed to the Upper Credit Humane Society in Erin, Ontario. Joan will be so dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

