Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Ted, in his 93rd year, beloved husband of the late Olive Rawlinson (nee Racicot). Loving father of Ed (Mary), Denise Metivier, Claire (Albert Splint), Kevin, David (Mary Lou Ling), Paula, Ann and the late Louise Moran. John will be lovingly missed by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by son-in-law Timothy Moran. Due to covid restrictions, cremation will take place and a service will be held at a later date. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a memorial contribution to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Ted's memory, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



