Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. ARMSTRONG Obituary
Peacefully on January 17th, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice at the age of 82. Loving father of David (Jeanne) Armstrong. Predeceased by his wife Ellen and daughters Sherri-Lee and Audra. John will be dearly missed by his eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, north of Maple Avenue, Georgetown, on Wednesday, January 22nd from 12:00 - 2:00 pm, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions to Campbell House Hospice in John's memory would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -