Peacefully on January 17th, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice at the age of 82. Loving father of David (Jeanne) Armstrong. Predeceased by his wife Ellen and daughters Sherri-Lee and Audra. John will be dearly missed by his eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, north of Maple Avenue, Georgetown, on Wednesday, January 22nd from 12:00 - 2:00 pm, followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions to Campbell House Hospice in John's memory would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020