John Francis Meyer (1930 - 2020) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Francis Meyer on November 28th, 2020. John passed away peacefully at home after a long but courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Lia for 63 years; loving father of Alice (Derek), Nancy and Linda; proud Opa to five grandchildren Michelle (Mark S), Mark, Leah-Marie, Andrew and Sara. John is survived by his brother Nico and predeceased by his brother Louis, both from The Netherlands, John's place of birth. John enjoyed his thirty plus year career with Air Canada. In his later years with the airline, John was responsible for transporting animals all over the world. This included horses to the Olympics and a whale to the Tokyo Zoo. Following his retirement John continued his travel adventures to every Canadian province and US state in his beloved camper van. John also volunteered with various agencies including the Red Cross, The Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills and each winter at the Foley Railroad Museum in Alabama. Thank you to the oncology team at Credit Valley Hospital and the PSWs and nursing staff from Acclaim Health who cared for John as if he was family. As we say goodbye, we thank God for a long life that was well lived. John will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life is planned for the Spring of 2021. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store