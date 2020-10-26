1/1
John Reginald HOARE
1943 - 2020
We are very sad to announce the passing of John Reginald Hoare on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Margaret and daughters Christine Kri (Mark), and Carolynne Cole (Vaughn). Grandchildren Anthony, Bradley, Michael, Carissa, and Shannon. John lived in Acton his whole life and anyone that knew him always knew where they stood by his straight forward no nonsense attitude. His great sense of humour and quick comebacks will be missed by all. He was a founding member of the Paul Muir Cancer Tournament. He was a former Citizen of the Year for the Legion Terrace Building. Many will remember John from being owner/operator of John's Texaco and later John's Auto Service in Acton. After being in business for 33 years he spent the next 15 years working at Ware's Automotive. John loved to travel and after traveling around the world, he spent winters in Florida. We want to sincerely thank the absolutely wonderful nurses and PSWs of LHIN. They were indispensable. Cremation has taken place and as per John's wishes only a private family service will be held. Donations may be made to the Townsend Smith Hospice Foundation, Wellington Hospice or the charity of ones' choice. Arrangements entrusted to Mackinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Oct. 26, 2020.
