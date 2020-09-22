1/
John Ross Colter
Ross, as he was known as, came into this world in Toronto in 1932 and left it in September of 2020. Early in these over 88 years, he married Theresia Wissucheck (2011) and produced three sons, James (Rosabelle), Douglas (Margaret), and John (Alison 2013) who have blessed him with six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Ross had only one job in his life, in engineering of the telecommunications division of Canadian National Railways, retiring from the same position as his father before him. Although the company later changed names and owners, he kept the same office. He moved his family to Georgetown in 1957 and during his free time and retirement, he was involved in the scouting movement within the community, became proficient in marquetry, producing a myriad of pictures and music boxes, an avid model ship builder and an enthusiast of the study of butterflies. A private family service will be held on Friday September 25th, 2020. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co Non oblitus (not forgotten)

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
