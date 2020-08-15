Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Bev Miller; loving father of John and Jeff (Jodi); and proud grandfather of Jakobe. "Tiny" will also be lovingly remembered by his sister Lorraine (John), his nephews Dennis (Nancy), Kyle (Janine) and Scott, and his sister-in-law Karen. Predeceased by his infant daughter Leslie Anne (1981). Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Memorial donations made to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.