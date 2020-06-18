It is with deep sadness that I must announce the passing of my wonderful husband Joost Boks. He passed away peacefully at home on June 12th with his daughters and I at his side. Anyone who has met Joost knows that he was an incredible man. He was a two time Olympian and continued to hold that courage and strength throughout the rest of his life. Joost showed so much love and compassion to those around him, especially to his family. He was a wonderful friend, husband, father and grandfather. The lives of those he touched will forever be enriched due to his sense of humour, advice, and kindness. Joost was always there for those in need, whether they needed someone to listen or some advice on a problem. He always had all the answers. Although his passing has deeply saddened us all, the memories we have will stay with us forever. Joost will be remembered as a brave Olympian, a devoted husband, and a man who could make you feel so loved with just one smile. The family will have a private celebration of life for Joost at a later date. Joost was a man like no other and he will be missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store