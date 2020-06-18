Joost Boks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joost's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that I must announce the passing of my wonderful husband Joost Boks. He passed away peacefully at home on June 12th with his daughters and I at his side. Anyone who has met Joost knows that he was an incredible man. He was a two time Olympian and continued to hold that courage and strength throughout the rest of his life. Joost showed so much love and compassion to those around him, especially to his family. He was a wonderful friend, husband, father and grandfather. The lives of those he touched will forever be enriched due to his sense of humour, advice, and kindness. Joost was always there for those in need, whether they needed someone to listen or some advice on a problem. He always had all the answers. Although his passing has deeply saddened us all, the memories we have will stay with us forever. Joost will be remembered as a brave Olympian, a devoted husband, and a man who could make you feel so loved with just one smile. The family will have a private celebration of life for Joost at a later date. Joost was a man like no other and he will be missed by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved