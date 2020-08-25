1/1
Joseph Alan STINSON
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Alan Stinson on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar hospital. Al will be missed by his loving wife Alma, his daughters Mandy (Tony), Ashley (Matt) and Sera (Scott), and his grandchildren Josie and Barrett. Al was a devoted husband, loving father, and a proud grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower, donation can be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association.

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
