1/
Joseph BLAKE Chamberlain
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blake was the son to Dr. John H. Chamberlain {Joe} and Elizabeth M. {Heaslip} Chamberlain {Betty}, brother to Dr. John W. Chamberlain and sister Janet {Chamberlain} Williamson, brother-in-law to James Williamson and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Blake was born in Toronto and lived in Georgetown through his formative years. Blake attended Georgetown High School. He continued his academic studies in Sciences, at the University of Calgary and the University of Victoria, majoring in Microbiology. Blake travelled extensively, throughout Southeast Asia and the Middle East and he enjoyed sailing the islands off Canada's west coast. Blake pursued teaching and he was involved in specialized research projects. He was an accomplished Artist, Graphic Designer and Photographer. Truly a "Renaissance Man". A private family interment has taken place. In memory contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Georgetown Hospital and Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (C.A.S.H.H) would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved