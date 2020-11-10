Blake was the son to Dr. John H. Chamberlain {Joe} and Elizabeth M. {Heaslip} Chamberlain {Betty}, brother to Dr. John W. Chamberlain and sister Janet {Chamberlain} Williamson, brother-in-law to James Williamson and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Blake was born in Toronto and lived in Georgetown through his formative years. Blake attended Georgetown High School. He continued his academic studies in Sciences, at the University of Calgary and the University of Victoria, majoring in Microbiology. Blake travelled extensively, throughout Southeast Asia and the Middle East and he enjoyed sailing the islands off Canada's west coast. Blake pursued teaching and he was involved in specialized research projects. He was an accomplished Artist, Graphic Designer and Photographer. Truly a "Renaissance Man". A private family interment has taken place. In memory contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Georgetown Hospital and Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (C.A.S.H.H) would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store