Peacefully on Monday September 7th, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Joseph, in his 91st year, beloved husband of Helen for 54 years. Loving father of Helen (John), Mary (Chris), Teresa, Joseph (Hillary) and John (Carla). Proud Grandpa of Benjamine, Lukas, Blue, Mason, Tulip, Lara and Adam. Dear brother of Miroslav. Predeceased by his sister Mary and his brothers Vaclav, Frank and John. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday September 20th, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Monday September 21st, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions to Alzheimer Society or Allendale Nursing Home would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



