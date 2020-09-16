1/1
Joseph John Bilik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Monday September 7th, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Joseph, in his 91st year, beloved husband of Helen for 54 years. Loving father of Helen (John), Mary (Chris), Teresa, Joseph (Hillary) and John (Carla). Proud Grandpa of Benjamine, Lukas, Blue, Mason, Tulip, Lara and Adam. Dear brother of Miroslav. Predeceased by his sister Mary and his brothers Vaclav, Frank and John. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Sunday September 20th, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Monday September 21st, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Georgetown. In memory contributions to Alzheimer Society or Allendale Nursing Home would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved