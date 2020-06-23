Joyce Burns

Peacefully, on Sunday June 21st, 2020 at the Hospice Wellington, Guelph. Joyce, in her 88th year, wife of the late Ronald Burns. Loving mother of Steven (Shelley), Michael, Mary (John Dumas) and Sally (Frank Morette). Loved grandma of Aimee, Andy, Robert, Riley, and the late Corrie. Dear sister of Donna (the late Rick) and Rick (Marjory). Cremation has taken place. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, the family will have a celebration of life for Joyce at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



